Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,500.00

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,500 ($44.26) and traded as high as GBX 3,500 ($44.26). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,500 ($44.26), with a volume of 1,110,150 shares changing hands.
Ultra Electronics Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,500 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,500. The stock has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 3,723.40.
About Ultra Electronics
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications.
