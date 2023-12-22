United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from United Bancorporation of Alabama’s previous dividend of $0.25.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Down 0.4 %

United Bancorporation of Alabama stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. 17,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $145.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.39.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

