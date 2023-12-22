United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Shares Down 3.3%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.79 and last traded at $39.84. 81,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 367,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United States Cellular from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

United States Cellular Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.95 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 85.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

