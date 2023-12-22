VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,487,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 1,517,918 shares.The stock last traded at $25.53 and had previously closed at $25.52.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMLC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

