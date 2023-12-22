Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $169.65. 502,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,456. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

