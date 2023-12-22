Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3037 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VWOB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.68. 253,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,312. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $64.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,034.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $96,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

