Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3037 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

VWOB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.68. The company had a trading volume of 253,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,312. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,915,000 after acquiring an additional 155,071 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,678,000 after buying an additional 1,062,186 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,017,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,447,000 after buying an additional 505,185 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,796,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 53,577 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

