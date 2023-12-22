Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Announces Dividend of $0.28

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2754 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT remained flat at $80.92 during trading hours on Friday. 3,633,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,139,550. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.59.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,856,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,051 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,708,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,235,000 after acquiring an additional 435,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,410,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,592 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

