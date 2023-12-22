Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3286 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,141. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.75. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $83.22.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,543,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,875,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,709,000 after acquiring an additional 310,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,353,000 after buying an additional 209,529 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,244,000 after buying an additional 329,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,001,000 after buying an additional 328,494 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.