Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 51,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $995,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $232.04. 65,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $233.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

