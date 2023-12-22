Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1419 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.19. 1,917,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 217.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 95.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,048.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.