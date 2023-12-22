Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1419 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.19. 1,917,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,820,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,476,000 after acquiring an additional 184,091 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

