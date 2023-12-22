Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend of $0.64 (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.6375 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $47.44. 1,483,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,877. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,513,000 after acquiring an additional 495,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,519,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,815,000 after acquiring an additional 113,118 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,319,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,574,000 after acquiring an additional 257,754 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,109,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,813,000 after acquiring an additional 380,480 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 833,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after acquiring an additional 164,610 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.