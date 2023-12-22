Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.64

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.6375 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $47.44. 1,483,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,877. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.