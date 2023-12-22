Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.50. 216,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,782. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $215.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.12. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

