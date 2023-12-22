Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Hill Island Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hill Island Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,882. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $215.30.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

