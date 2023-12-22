Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2105 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,890,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,521. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.15.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BND. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

