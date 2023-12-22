Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2693 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VTC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 44,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,747. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.04. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $78.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

