Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.36 Per Share

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 1.3568 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

BNDX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,426. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

