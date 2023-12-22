Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.32. 336,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,333. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

