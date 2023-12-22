Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 363,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,719. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

