Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.16. 934,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,669. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.06 and a 12-month high of $238.69. The stock has a market cap of $334.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

