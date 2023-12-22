Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) to Issue Dividend of $1.02 on December 28th

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 1.0215 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.13. 67,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,319. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average is $67.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 892.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

