Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Increases Dividend to $1.02 Per Share

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 1.0215 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BNDW stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,319. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 80,719 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1,216.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 58,031 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

