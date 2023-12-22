Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $32.84 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Velas has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $32.84 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00102054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00021821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00025685 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005600 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,537,133,007 coins and its circulating supply is 2,537,133,005 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

