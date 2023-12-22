Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.49

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.49 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 34.60 ($0.44). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43), with a volume of 1,029,733 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,400.00, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

