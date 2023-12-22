Verasity (VRA) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Verasity has a market capitalization of $70.42 million and approximately $15.76 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

