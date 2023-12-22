Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $74.09

Shares of Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.09 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.01). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 79 ($1.00), with a volume of 23,585 shares traded.

Vianet Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.48. The company has a market capitalization of £24.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8,000.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Vianet Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stella Panu acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £52,500 ($66,396.86). 34.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.