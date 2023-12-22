Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 1,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.00.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Stock Up 3.5 %

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

