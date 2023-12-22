Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) vs. Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Head to Head Contrast

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Vicinity Motor -71.00% -33.12% -17.99%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 1 1 5 0 2.57 Vicinity Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stellantis and Vicinity Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Stellantis presently has a consensus target price of $25.85, suggesting a potential upside of 10.80%. Vicinity Motor has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 279.65%. Given Vicinity Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vicinity Motor is more favorable than Stellantis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Stellantis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and Vicinity Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $189.25 billion 0.39 $17.70 billion N/A N/A Vicinity Motor $18.48 million 1.95 -$17.95 million ($0.26) -3.04

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor.

Summary

Stellantis beats Vicinity Motor on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, Teksid, and Comau brand names. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

