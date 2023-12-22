Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.83. 20,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 23,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $382.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIDI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 486,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 296,582 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 113,898 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 913.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 57,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,915 shares during the period.

About Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

The Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core International Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies from both developed and emerging markets, ex-US. The fund selects and weights its constituents in a tiered structure based on various risk and fundamental measures.

