Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Trading Down 5.6%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. 362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYBBF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.85) to GBX 220 ($2.78) in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 210 ($2.66) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

