VSE Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.

VSE has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. VSE has a payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VSE to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

VSE stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.56. 38,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average of $55.87. VSE has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.53.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. VSE had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $231.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VSE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 1,344.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on VSE from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

