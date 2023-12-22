Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $6.55 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $177.95 million and approximately $24.09 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $6.55 or 0.00015066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00016971 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,468.55 or 1.00038128 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012204 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010468 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.36472894 USD and is up 3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $16,768,882.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

