Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.64 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $49.03 million and $2.64 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00102934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00025843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00021564 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005537 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,461,332 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

