Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Price Performance

WAYN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.65. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $52.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 18.65%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

