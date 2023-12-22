Wealth Effects LLC Acquires 15,500 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 24.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 22.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,622,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after purchasing an additional 473,011 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,612,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 16.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,131,000 after buying an additional 355,661 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENVX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

ENVX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.92. 1,114,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,603,267. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative net margin of 12,188.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

