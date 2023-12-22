Wealth Effects LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,332,770. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $179.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

