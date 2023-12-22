Wealth Effects LLC Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wealth Effects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after buying an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Shares of BA traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,793. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

