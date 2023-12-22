Wealth Effects LLC Buys 700 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.2% of Wealth Effects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealth Effects LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARWR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.62. 194,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,024. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $42.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares in the company, valued at $572,256.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,394. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

