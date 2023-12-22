Wealth Effects LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 1.5% of Wealth Effects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average is $102.74.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

