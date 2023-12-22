Wealth Effects LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after buying an additional 11,639,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. 8,422,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,513,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $119.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

