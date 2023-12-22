Wealth Effects LLC Decreases Stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,301 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned approximately 0.11% of indie Semiconductor worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INDI shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of INDI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 772,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,481. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.15.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 65.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $60.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. On average, analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,117,815 shares in the company, valued at $9,054,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,117,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,054,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,718 shares of company stock worth $1,804,191 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

