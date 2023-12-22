Wealth Effects LLC Has $610,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Wealth Effects LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.46. 995,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,449. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average of $80.13.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

