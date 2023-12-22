Wealth Effects LLC Increases Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Elastic by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after buying an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,308,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $44,394,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,851,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,689,000 after acquiring an additional 702,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Elastic by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after purchasing an additional 427,954 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $112.85. 252,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $118.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $628,986.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,867 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,115. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

