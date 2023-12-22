Wealth Effects LLC Purchases 7,790 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DigitalOcean by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DigitalOcean by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,699,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DigitalOcean news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at $135,756,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Wood sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,111,920.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,385 shares of company stock worth $5,303,477 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 1.5 %

DOCN stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,509. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -144.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.74.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

