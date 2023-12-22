Wealth Effects LLC Sells 299 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealth Effects LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $166,747,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,199,138. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.82. The company has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.