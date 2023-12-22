Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alight (ALIT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alight (NYSE: ALIT) in the last few weeks:

12/12/2023 – Alight was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

12/11/2023 – Alight had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Alight is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Alight is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2023 – Alight is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Alight had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALIT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. 1,633,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.47 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,370,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,837,590.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alight by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alight during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alight by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

