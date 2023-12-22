Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nokia Oyj (NOK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK):

12/18/2023 – Nokia Oyj was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.40 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.10.

12/15/2023 – Nokia Oyj had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

12/13/2023 – Nokia Oyj had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $4.50 to $4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2023 – Nokia Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/30/2023 – Nokia Oyj was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NOK traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,973,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,243,230. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 265.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

