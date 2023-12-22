Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.34

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and traded as high as $10.94. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 28,384 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
