Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.34

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and traded as high as $10.94. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 28,384 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEA. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.